Family, friends of fallen Marine skydive to celebrate his life - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Family, friends of fallen Marine skydive to celebrate his life

Posted: Updated:
RITZVILLE, Wash. -

Last month a marine from Richland was among 16 service members killed in a plane crash.    

This week, Dietrich Schmieman's family celebrated his life in a unique way- a way they say he would have appreciated.

Coming together through tragedy-- Dietrich's Marine Special Ops team, trained skydivers themselves, traveled across the country to Ritzville to remember their friend-- and support his family. 

This was the second time jumping for Dietrich's dad, Eric. His first jump with his son.   

 This marks Dietrich's mother, Susan's first time.    

An experience she says will live with her forever.

"We have a couple of heavy days, with Dietrich coming home and facing that reality. It's a painful truth. this hopefully will live in our hearts and kind of soften that painful truth," Susan says.

Susan now wears a memorial to her son around her neck.

But rather than grieve the loss of Dietrich-- the skydive gave her an opportunity to celebrate him.

"We needed this jump to have some fun, a different kind of excitement, and I don't know what it is, but there is a little bit of peace that comes with this, and I know that Dietrich's girlfriend Morgan when she jumped a couple weeks ago she said the same thing, she said after she jumped there was a sense of peace, and I feel a little more at ease, I'm not sure why that is."   

Susan adds that the skydive-- and being able to spend time with Dietrich's team-- has allowed them to discover a new side of their son.

And they couldn't be more proud.

"When Dietrich left home, I didn't see the potential in him. And the stories they've shared with us revealed a side of Dietrich we can't explain. He had a love for people. He cared for his friends and he would do anything for them and vice versa, and yea, the stories have been heartwarming, and they're balm for the soul, they really are. "

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:21:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:12:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

  • Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face

    Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-08-10 19:35:02 GMT

    NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest. 

    >>

    NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Thursday, August 10 2017 11:26 PM EDT2017-08-11 03:26:04 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

  • Hit and run driver slams into a Spokane home

    Hit and run driver slams into a Spokane home

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:01:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A property owner is looking for whoever ran into a house he owns. “It looks like they came up through the yard right here looks like they slammed on their brakes,” he says. Royce Nelson got a wake up call at 4 in the morning. Police told him someone had run a truck into a house that Royce has rented out around 2:30 a.m. “There's the foundation shoved back. Of course compromised the whole integrity of the place 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A property owner is looking for whoever ran into a house he owns. “It looks like they came up through the yard right here looks like they slammed on their brakes,” he says. Royce Nelson got a wake up call at 4 in the morning. Police told him someone had run a truck into a house that Royce has rented out around 2:30 a.m. “There's the foundation shoved back. Of course compromised the whole integrity of the place 

    >>

  • A look inside an underground missile chamber

    A look inside an underground missile chamber

    Thursday, August 10 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-11 01:57:33 GMT

    MALSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. - Meet the men who could one day be in charge of pressing the buttons on a nuclear launch.     Airmen at Malstrom Air Force Base in Montana play a huge role in our nations defense against global threats.   KHQ's Evelyn Shultz takes us inside their underground chamber.

    >>

    MALSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. - Meet the men who could one day be in charge of pressing the buttons on a nuclear launch.     Airmen at Malstrom Air Force Base in Montana play a huge role in our nations defense against global threats.   KHQ's Evelyn Shultz takes us inside their underground chamber.

    >>
    •   