Footstool delivered to furniture store with 25 lbs of drugs inside

An Olympia furniture store received an unexpected delivery Thursday.

Olympia Police tweeted photos of a footstool that was sent to the store with an estimated 25 lbs. of marijuana hidden inside.

Police say they are investigating where the pot may have come from.