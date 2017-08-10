Hit and run driver slams into a Spokane home

A property owner is looking for whoever ran into a house he owns.

“It looks like they came up through the yard right here looks like they slammed on their brakes,” he says.

Royce Nelson got a wake up call at 4 in the morning. Police told him someone had run a truck into a house that Royce has rented out around 2:30 a.m.

“There's the foundation shoved back. Of course compromised the whole integrity of the place here,” he says.

Neighbors told him and police that they saw a red pickup truck. There are pieces of the taillight sitting next to the house. Based on the tire tracks, Royce thinks whoever did this backed into the house.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

But Royce hopes people can keep an eye out and call it in to police if they see anything suspicious.