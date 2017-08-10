Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

(AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday.

Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom.

Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown guests while reviewing photos which guests were required to take before entering the reception.

Police say investigators tracked the suspects down at a hotel after the married couple posted the picture on social media and forwarded tips about their identities.

Sierra Davies allegedly told police she and Joshua were hungry and didn't have any money. She also allegedly said they had watched the movie "Wedding Crashers" and thought it would be fun to do.

