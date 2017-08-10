Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

 (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday.

Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom.

Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown guests while reviewing photos which guests were required to take before entering the reception.

Police say investigators tracked the suspects down at a hotel after the married couple posted the picture on social media and forwarded tips about their identities.

Sierra Davies allegedly told police she and Joshua were hungry and didn't have any money. She also allegedly said they had watched the movie "Wedding Crashers" and thought it would be fun to do.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/10/2017 7:31:07 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:21:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

  • Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-08-10 02:12:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.

    >>

  • Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face

    Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face

    Thursday, August 10 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-08-10 19:35:02 GMT

    NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest. 

    >>

    NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th

    Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th

    Thursday, August 10 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-08-10 22:18:40 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th.

    >>

  • Train smashes into truck carrying peppermints, spilling onto Georgia highway

    Train smashes into truck carrying peppermints, spilling onto Georgia highway

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:26:51 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    HENRY COUNTY, Georgia - A truck was struck by a train in Henry County, Georgia and it's all caught on camera. Police say the tractor trailer stalled on the tracks along highway 42. They say that's when the train rammed into the side of the truck. They say the driver got out of the truck before the collision and was not hurt. The truck was carrying soft peppermints, which spilled all over the road and forced crews to shut down the highway while they cleaned up. 

    >>

    HENRY COUNTY, Georgia - A truck was struck by a train in Henry County, Georgia and it's all caught on camera. Police say the tractor trailer stalled on the tracks along highway 42. They say that's when the train rammed into the side of the truck. They say the driver got out of the truck before the collision and was not hurt. The truck was carrying soft peppermints, which spilled all over the road and forced crews to shut down the highway while they cleaned up. 

    >>

  • McMorris Rodgers fields health care questions at town hall

    McMorris Rodgers fields health care questions at town hall

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:17 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:17:30 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers held her first Spokane town hall since the 2016 election. The Republican congresswoman fielded over 20 questions Thursday at the event for 300 at Gonzaga University, including questions on health care, the president, and North Korea. Many that attended the meeting questioned McMorris' support of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, with the crowd chanting, "Save our health 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers held her first Spokane town hall since the 2016 election. The Republican congresswoman fielded over 20 questions Thursday at the event for 300 at Gonzaga University, including questions on health care, the president, and North Korea. Many that attended the meeting questioned McMorris' support of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, with the crowd chanting, "Save our health 

    >>
    •   