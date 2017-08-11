Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locations

The parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales.

DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations.

The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base it on profitability, operational results and meeting its brand quality standards.

Applebee's has more than 2,000 restaurants worldwide. IHOP has more than 1,650.

"We are investing in the empowerment of our brands by improving overall franchisee financial health, closing underperforming restaurants and enhancing the supply chain," DineEquity's interim CEO Richard Dahl said in a release. "We believe 2017 will be a transitional year for Applebee's and we are making the necessary investments for overall long-term brand health and expect to see improvement over the next year."