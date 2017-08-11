Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in antsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
Spokane woman finds random selfies on phone
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman had something interesting appear on her phone a month later after her house was broken into – selfies of people she’s never seen before on her iCloud. Heidi Olson’s home was broken into over July 4th weekend. She says that her gun, her guitar, some jewelry, and her iPhone and iPad were stolen.>>
Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face
Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face
NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.>>
NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.>>
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
Caught on camera: Thief straps on helmet before taking off with bike
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man on Spokane's South Hill went from car prowler to burglar and the whole thing was caught on camera early Wednesday morning. The burglar first breaks into a car, grabs the garage door opener and lets himself in. All of it happening just feet away from where the homeowner was sleeping.>>
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
Moses Lake Police respond to reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy's home
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Investigators are on scene and investigating Wednesday night after a reported accidental shooting at a home in Moses Lake. Officers responded to an accidental shooting call at a home in the 1100 block of Lakeside. Police say the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday night.>>
Safely viewing the solar eclipse
Safely viewing the solar eclipse
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special->>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, August 21, all of North America will have a solar eclipse. The moon will pass in between the sun and the earth, blocking it. The moon will completely block the sun for a total of 2 minutes 40 seconds, turning day into night. It's never safe to look directly at the sun, except during the brief phase of the total eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the un-eclipsed or partially eclipsed sun is through special->>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th.>>
Train smashes into truck carrying peppermints, spilling onto Georgia highway
Train smashes into truck carrying peppermints, spilling onto Georgia highway
HENRY COUNTY, Georgia - A truck was struck by a train in Henry County, Georgia and it's all caught on camera. Police say the tractor trailer stalled on the tracks along highway 42. They say that's when the train rammed into the side of the truck. They say the driver got out of the truck before the collision and was not hurt. The truck was carrying soft peppermints, which spilled all over the road and forced crews to shut down the highway while they cleaned up.>>
HENRY COUNTY, Georgia - A truck was struck by a train in Henry County, Georgia and it's all caught on camera. Police say the tractor trailer stalled on the tracks along highway 42. They say that's when the train rammed into the side of the truck. They say the driver got out of the truck before the collision and was not hurt. The truck was carrying soft peppermints, which spilled all over the road and forced crews to shut down the highway while they cleaned up.>>
McMorris Rodgers fields health care questions at town hall
McMorris Rodgers fields health care questions at town hall
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers held her first Spokane town hall since the 2016 election. The Republican congresswoman fielded over 20 questions Thursday at the event for 300 at Gonzaga University, including questions on health care, the president, and North Korea. Many that attended the meeting questioned McMorris' support of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, with the crowd chanting, "Save our health>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers held her first Spokane town hall since the 2016 election. The Republican congresswoman fielded over 20 questions Thursday at the event for 300 at Gonzaga University, including questions on health care, the president, and North Korea. Many that attended the meeting questioned McMorris' support of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, with the crowd chanting, "Save our health>>
Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants
Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a>>
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a>>
Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locations
Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locationsThe parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales. DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations. The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base ...>>The parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales. DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations. The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base ...>>
BMW plunges off Texas parking deck
BMW plunges off Texas parking deck
AUSTIN, Texas - Cameras were rolling when a BMW plunged off a Texas parking deck, nearly missing an SUV on the ground below. The incident happened in an Austin alley last month. The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was turning around when he heard a noise and suddenly braked. That noise turned out to be a BMW falling seven stories from a parking garage. The BMW Sedan crashed into the pavement before violently bouncing into>>
AUSTIN, Texas - Cameras were rolling when a BMW plunged off a Texas parking deck, nearly missing an SUV on the ground below. The incident happened in an Austin alley last month. The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was turning around when he heard a noise and suddenly braked. That noise turned out to be a BMW falling seven stories from a parking garage. The BMW Sedan crashed into the pavement before violently bouncing into>>
The Latest: Trump backs Obama-era defense technology unit
The Latest: Trump backs Obama-era defense technology unit
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on a Department of Defense effort enlisting startup companies to develop solutions for the military's toughest technology challenges (all times local): 9:45 p.m. President Donald Trump's administration is endorsing a Barack Obama-era effort enlisting startup companies to develop solutions for the military's toughest technology challenges. Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Thursday he expects the>>
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - The Latest on a Department of Defense effort enlisting startup companies to develop solutions for the military's toughest technology challenges (all times local): 9:45 p.m. President Donald Trump's administration is endorsing a Barack Obama-era effort enlisting startup companies to develop solutions for the military's toughest technology challenges. Secretary of Defense James Mattis said Thursday he expects the>>
Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts
Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown>>
Hit and run driver slams into a Spokane home
Hit and run driver slams into a Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A property owner is looking for whoever ran into a house he owns. “It looks like they came up through the yard right here looks like they slammed on their brakes,” he says. Royce Nelson got a wake up call at 4 in the morning. Police told him someone had run a truck into a house that Royce has rented out around 2:30 a.m. “There's the foundation shoved back. Of course compromised the whole integrity of the place>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A property owner is looking for whoever ran into a house he owns. “It looks like they came up through the yard right here looks like they slammed on their brakes,” he says. Royce Nelson got a wake up call at 4 in the morning. Police told him someone had run a truck into a house that Royce has rented out around 2:30 a.m. “There's the foundation shoved back. Of course compromised the whole integrity of the place>>
A look inside an underground missile chamber
A look inside an underground missile chamber
MALSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. - Meet the men who could one day be in charge of pressing the buttons on a nuclear launch. Airmen at Malstrom Air Force Base in Montana play a huge role in our nations defense against global threats. KHQ's Evelyn Shultz takes us inside their underground chamber.>>
MALSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. - Meet the men who could one day be in charge of pressing the buttons on a nuclear launch. Airmen at Malstrom Air Force Base in Montana play a huge role in our nations defense against global threats. KHQ's Evelyn Shultz takes us inside their underground chamber.>>