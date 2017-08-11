McMorris Rodgers fields health care questions at town hall

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers held her first Spokane town hall since the 2016 election.

The Republican congresswoman fielded over 20 questions Thursday at the event for 300 at Gonzaga University, including questions on health care, the president, and North Korea.

Many that attended the meeting questioned McMorris' support of repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, with the crowd chanting, "Save our health care" at the close of the event.

McMorris Rodgers told the crowd that everyone needs access to health insurance and reiterated general support for President Donald Trump.

When questioned on threats being volleyed between North Korea's leader and Trump, McMorris Rodgers said she was "pleased to see a president that is taking this very seriously."

About 100 protesters held signs supporting science and health care outside the event.

Watch her town hall meeting here: