Train smashes into truck carrying peppermints, spilling onto Georgia highway

A truck was struck by a train in Henry County, Georgia and it's all caught on camera.



Police say the tractor trailer stalled on the tracks along highway 42.



They say that's when the train rammed into the side of the truck.



They say the driver got out of the truck before the collision and was not hurt.



The truck was carrying soft peppermints, which spilled all over the road and forced crews to shut down the highway while they cleaned up.



Police say the truck driver will be cited due to it being a no truck crossing.