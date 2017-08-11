WATCH: Firework tossed inside Florida Wendy's behind unsuspecting worker

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released some shocking video this week showing a firework being tossed inside a Wendy's in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The video shows an employee sitting at a table near the front door when a suspect walks up to the door, but doesn't open it. The door then opens and one of the other suspects throws a firework inside. As the firework explodes, the band of suspects run off. The worker was understandably frightened and smoke began to fill the restaurant.

The Sheriff's Office says the firework created a 7-inch hole in the base of the wall.

Detectives believe eight to 10 boys are responsible for the blast. Some of the suspects were wearing T-shirts, and others were shirtless as they fled north through the restaurant’s parking lot. None of them have been caught.