Inflatable Trump chicken for sale on eBay

On Wednesday, a giant inflatable chicken appeared behind The White House.

We streamed the oddity live on our Facebook page and it has since been viewed more than a million times and shared more than 10,000 times. Some people thought it was funny, and others thought it was disrespectful. But it caught everyone's attention.

If you were one of the people thinking, "I'd like to have one of those," well now you can!

For $500, you can buy your very own " Custom Made 10 Feet Portable Inflatable Donald Trump Chicken Mascot Golden Hair " on eBay. The listing says there are 10 available and they even come with free shipping.

There are other listings for the same product, but the cheapest we found is $499.

The chicken balloon is "custom made" from "oxford fabric" according to the listing's product description. The seller is also providing free shipping as well as an air blower, ropes and sandbags to help you set up the giant inflatable.

The origin of the giant inflatable chicken actually doesn't involve Trump at all.

The giant fowl originally was a sculpture in China to commemorate the "Year of the Rooster," according to the New York Times. But the Trump resemblance is unmistakable. Knockoffs of the original sculpture include miniature ceramic replicas, shirts, mugs and, of course, a giant inflatable model.

The Trump chicken also was used as a mascot for tax marches across the country with protesters demanding the president release his tax returns. There's even a Twitter account dedicated to following the journeys of the Trump-esque "Tax March Chicken."