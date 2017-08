Trump tweets 'military solutions are in place'; Germany calls for de-escalation of war rhetoric

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on North Korea (all times local):

9 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't see a military solution to rising tensions between the United States and North Korea and called for a de-escalation of the rhetoric.

Asked Friday about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest statements, Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S. in case of a military conflict with North Korea. She said, "I don't see a military solution and I don't think it's called for."

Merkel called on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the issue. She says Germany would work to find diplomatic solutions with the countries involved, the U.S. and China in particular, but also South Korea.

She added: "I think escalating the rhetoric is the wrong answer."

Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. would slam the North with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it provoked America again.

___

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely."

Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)