Trump tweets 'military solutions are in place'; Germany calls fo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump tweets 'military solutions are in place'; Germany calls for de-escalation of war rhetoric

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on North Korea (all times local):

9 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't see a military solution to rising tensions between the United States and North Korea and called for a de-escalation of the rhetoric.

Asked Friday about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest statements, Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S. in case of a military conflict with North Korea. She said, "I don't see a military solution and I don't think it's called for."

Merkel called on the U.N. Security Council to continue to address the issue. She says Germany would work to find diplomatic solutions with the countries involved, the U.S. and China in particular, but also South Korea.

She added: "I think escalating the rhetoric is the wrong answer."

Earlier this week, Trump said the U.S. would slam the North with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it provoked America again.

___

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is warning of military action "should North Korea act unwisely."

Trump tweeted: "Military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. If carried out, it would be its most provocative missile launch to date.

Trump said this week the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to threaten the U.S.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Friday, August 11 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-11 06:37:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

  • Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions

    Wednesday, August 9 2017 9:21 PM EDT2017-08-10 01:21:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...

    >>

  • Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:09:21 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump tweets 'military solutions are in place'; Germany calls for de-escalation of war rhetoric

    Trump tweets 'military solutions are in place'; Germany calls for de-escalation of war rhetoric

    Friday, August 11 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-08-11 13:22:29 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on North Korea (all times local): 9 a.m. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't see a military solution to rising tensions between the United States and North Korea and called for a de-escalation of the rhetoric. Asked Friday about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest statements, Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on North Korea (all times local): 9 a.m. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't see a military solution to rising tensions between the United States and North Korea and called for a de-escalation of the rhetoric. Asked Friday about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest statements, Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S.

    >>

  • Inflatable Trump chicken for sale on eBay

    Inflatable Trump chicken for sale on eBay

    Friday, August 11 2017 9:13 AM EDT2017-08-11 13:13:02 GMT

    WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a giant inflatable chicken appeared behind The White House.  We streamed the oddity live on our Facebook page and it has since been viewed more than a million times and shared more than 10,000 times. Some people thought it was funny, and others thought it was disrespectful. But it caught everyone's attention.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a giant inflatable chicken appeared behind The White House.  We streamed the oddity live on our Facebook page and it has since been viewed more than a million times and shared more than 10,000 times. Some people thought it was funny, and others thought it was disrespectful. But it caught everyone's attention.

    >>

  • 2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker

    2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker

    Friday, August 11 2017 8:52 AM EDT2017-08-11 12:52:59 GMT

    MOUNT STERLING, Ky. - Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested in Oklahoma. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 35-year-old George Michael Jude and 36-year-old Sandra Yeahquo were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Tulsa County jail.

    >>

    MOUNT STERLING, Ky. - Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested in Oklahoma. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 35-year-old George Michael Jude and 36-year-old Sandra Yeahquo were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Tulsa County jail.

    >>
    •   