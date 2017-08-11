It won't be long before the kids head back to school but not before a fun, free week of swimming at Spokane pools!

Free Swim Week is August 14-19, which means each City pool is free on a different day of the week. Here's this year's schedule!

Monday, August 14, 1-4 p.m. Comstock

Tuesday, August 15, 1-4 p.m. Liberty

Wednesday, August 16, 1-4 p.m. Hillyard

Thursday, August 17, 1-4 p.m. Witter

Friday, August 18, 1-4 p.m. Cannon

Saturday, August 19, 1-4 p.m. Shadle

Happy swimming, everyone!