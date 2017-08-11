PHOTOS: Do you recognize this man who tried to rob a Hayden bank?Posted: Updated:
Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown>>
Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a>>
Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locations
Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locationsThe parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales. DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations. The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base ...>>The parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales. DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations. The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base ...>>
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
Police: 12-year-old poured boiling water on NYC girl's face
NEW YORK - New York City police say a 12-year-old girl poured boiling water on another girl during a sleepover, leaving her with severe burns. Police say the girl has been charged with assault in the Monday attack that left an 11-year-old with second-degree burns to her face, shoulders, neck and chest.>>
2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. - Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested in Oklahoma. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 35-year-old George Michael Jude and 36-year-old Sandra Yeahquo were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Tulsa County jail.>>
PHOTOS: Do you recognize this man who tried to rob a Hayden bank?
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man who tried to rob a US Bank on Thursday. Deputies say the man pointed at the tellers of the US Bank in Hayden with hi hand in the shape of a gun and demanded money. After a brief conversation, he left without any money.>>
Free Swim Week is August 14-19!
SPOKANE, Wash. - It won't be long before the kids head back to school but not before a fun, free week of swimming at Spokane pools! Free Swim Week is August 14-19, which means each City pool is free on a different day of the week.>>
Trump tweets 'military solutions are in place'; Germany calls for de-escalation of war rhetoric
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's comments on North Korea (all times local): 9 a.m. German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't see a military solution to rising tensions between the United States and North Korea and called for a de-escalation of the rhetoric. Asked Friday about U.S. President Donald Trump's latest statements, Merkel declined to say whether Germany would stand with the U.S.>>
Inflatable Trump chicken for sale on eBay
WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, a giant inflatable chicken appeared behind The White House. We streamed the oddity live on our Facebook page and it has since been viewed more than a million times and shared more than 10,000 times. Some people thought it was funny, and others thought it was disrespectful. But it caught everyone's attention.>>
2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. - Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested in Oklahoma. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 35-year-old George Michael Jude and 36-year-old Sandra Yeahquo were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Tulsa County jail.>>
Coroner: South Carolina man dies trying to get cellphone from burning home
ANDERSON, S.C. - Authorities say a South Carolina man died trying to get his cellphone from a burning mobile home. News outlets report that Anderson County Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman says the 22-year-old man and two women were inside the mobile home when the fire broke out about 3 a.m. Friday. He says all three made it out safely, but the man went back in to get his cellphone and didn't make it back out.>>
WATCH: Firework tossed inside Florida Wendy's behind unsuspecting worker
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Broward County Sheriff's Office released some shocking video this week showing a firework being tossed inside a Wendy's in Deerfield Beach, Florida.>>
Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 10th.>>
Train smashes into truck carrying peppermints, spilling onto Georgia highway
HENRY COUNTY, Georgia - A truck was struck by a train in Henry County, Georgia and it's all caught on camera. Police say the tractor trailer stalled on the tracks along highway 42. They say that's when the train rammed into the side of the truck. They say the driver got out of the truck before the collision and was not hurt. The truck was carrying soft peppermints, which spilled all over the road and forced crews to shut down the highway while they cleaned up.>>
