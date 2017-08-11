PHOTOS: Do you recognize this man who tried to rob a Hayden bank?

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man who tried to rob a US Bank on Thursday.

Deputies say the man pointed at the tellers of the US Bank in Hayden with hi hand in the shape of a gun and demanded money. After a brief conversation, he left without any money.

The man is described as in his 50’s, wearing a green or grey t-shirt, khaki shorts, sandals with white socks, a camouflage hat with red messy hair, and an unshaven beard.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR ADDITIONAL PHOTOS

He was seen leaving in a late 90’s early 2000’s silver/beige GM type extended cab truck.

Anyone with information regarding this case or who might have seen a person matching the suspect’s description, is asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.