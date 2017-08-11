Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)

Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place.

But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought.

Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed in financial planning. Yet events often play out differently than we expect.

And many of us are reluctant to discuss what is, sadly, inevitable.

“End-of-life planning is one of those things you can do in advance,” Lance says, “to give you and your family some peace of mind.”

Lance’s mother passed away this spring. For others looking ahead to their own or their family members’ end-of-life care, he has some advice. To start: Consult an elder law attorney.

An elder law attorney can help identify and navigate gaps in long-care policies, for example. They also can help you draw up a durable power of attorney, a document that will help you make medical decisions on someone else’s behalf.

For more advice about end-of-life planning, go to stcumoney.org.