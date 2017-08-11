Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored) - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SPONSORED CONTENT

Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)

Posted: Updated:

  • Also on KHQ.comMore>>

  • Local Biz Buzz

    Local Biz Buzz

    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>
    Promoting local business in Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Catch the buzz!
    >>

Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place.

But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought.

Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed in financial planning. Yet events often play out differently than we expect.

And many of us are reluctant to discuss what is, sadly, inevitable.

“End-of-life planning is one of those things you can do in advance,” Lance says, “to give you and your family some peace of mind.”

Lance’s mother passed away this spring. For others looking ahead to their own or their family members’ end-of-life care, he has some advice. To start: Consult an elder law attorney.

An elder law attorney can help identify and navigate gaps in long-care policies, for example. They also can help you draw up a durable power of attorney, a document that will help you make medical decisions on someone else’s behalf.

For more advice about end-of-life planning, go to stcumoney.org.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)

    Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:46 PM EDT2017-08-11 17:46:50 GMT

    Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...

    >>

    Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Do you recognize this man who tried to rob a Hayden bank?

    PHOTOS: Do you recognize this man who tried to rob a Hayden bank?

    Friday, August 11 2017 12:14 PM EDT2017-08-11 16:14:48 GMT

    HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man who tried to rob a US Bank on Thursday.  Deputies say the man pointed at the tellers of the US Bank in Hayden with hi hand in the shape of a gun and demanded money. After a brief conversation, he left without any money.  

    >>

    HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man who tried to rob a US Bank on Thursday.  Deputies say the man pointed at the tellers of the US Bank in Hayden with hi hand in the shape of a gun and demanded money. After a brief conversation, he left without any money.  

    >>

  • Free Swim Week is August 14-19!

    Free Swim Week is August 14-19!

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:45 AM EDT2017-08-11 15:45:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It won't be long before the kids head back to school but not before a fun, free week of swimming at Spokane pools!  Free Swim Week is August 14-19, which means each City pool is free on a different day of the week. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It won't be long before the kids head back to school but not before a fun, free week of swimming at Spokane pools!  Free Swim Week is August 14-19, which means each City pool is free on a different day of the week. 

    >>
    •   