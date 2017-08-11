Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 11th

Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 11thPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil
New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil
PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids. The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob.>>
PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids. The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob.>>
The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea
The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack>>
Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumor
Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumorKTVB- An Idaho man who's lived his life with a painful facial tumor is closer to surgery after sharing his story. Enormous medical costs have prevented 22-year-old Lucas McCulley from having the growth removed, but that all may change. He has been living with the benign, but large and painful lymphangioma on the right side of his face since birth. He had 24 surgeries before the age of 10, all which were unsuccessful. He has been denied disability, which would have made him eligibl...>>KTVB- An Idaho man who's lived his life with a painful facial tumor is closer to surgery after sharing his story. Enormous medical costs have prevented 22-year-old Lucas McCulley from having the growth removed, but that all may change. He has been living with the benign, but large and painful lymphangioma on the right side of his face since birth. He had 24 surgeries before the age of 10, all which were unsuccessful. He has been denied disability, which would have made him eligibl...>>
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
UPDATE: Missing teen with autism located, safely returned to facility
UPDATE: Missing teen with autism located, safely returned to facility
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance. Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm. Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway. Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance. Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm. Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway. Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Firefighter falls from ladder fighting fire, taken to hospital
Firefighter falls from ladder fighting fire, taken to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Fire Department crews are on scene of a commercial structure fire on 32nd and Grand Blvd. The fire has been knocked down, but crews tells us that a firefighter fell from his ladder and was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - City of Spokane Fire Department crews are on scene of a commercial structure fire on 32nd and Grand Blvd. The fire has been knocked down, but crews tells us that a firefighter fell from his ladder and was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.>>
Convicted felon arrested after firing shotgun in east Spokane
Convicted felon arrested after firing shotgun in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon is back in the Spokane County jail after a shooting in east Spokane. Officers say the man fired a shotgun into a stack of tires outside a home near 2nd and Perry. No one was hurt. Neighbors say told police they heard gunshots and then saw a woman running from the house. Officers found the man in a parked in a parked van... And safely arrested him. Still no word yet why he fired the g...>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon is back in the Spokane County jail after a shooting in east Spokane. Officers say the man fired a shotgun into a stack of tires outside a home near 2nd and Perry. No one was hurt. Neighbors say told police they heard gunshots and then saw a woman running from the house. Officers found the man in a parked in a parked van... And safely arrested him. Still no word yet why he fired the g...>>
UPDATE: Missing teen with autism located, safely returned to facility
UPDATE: Missing teen with autism located, safely returned to facility
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance. Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm. Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway. Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance. Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm. Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway. Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 11th
Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 11th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 11th.>>
The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea
The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack>>
Horses in Spokane County test positive for West Nile Virus
Horses in Spokane County test positive for West Nile Virus
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - WSU College of Veterinary Medicine says 2 horses from Spokane County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. These are the first confirmed cases in the county this year. Horse owners are encourages to check their horses' vaccination status, maintain sound mosquito control measures and limit exposure when possible. To avoid the virus, experts say to avoid having any standing water at your home.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - WSU College of Veterinary Medicine says 2 horses from Spokane County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. These are the first confirmed cases in the county this year. Horse owners are encourages to check their horses' vaccination status, maintain sound mosquito control measures and limit exposure when possible. To avoid the virus, experts say to avoid having any standing water at your home.>>
Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video
Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance videoOn July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...>>On July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...>>
Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
Soccer tournament continues amid unhealthy air
Soccer tournament continues amid unhealthy air
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On Friday, the air quality was a popular topic at the 25th Annual Northwest Cup Tournament for soccer players near Airway Heights. That tournament is happening this weekend, but there's some real concern for the players. An email sent to KHQ indicated that Friday's games were supposed to be cancelled due to the bad air, but they kicked off as scheduled nevertheless. We're told by the director, that it>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On Friday, the air quality was a popular topic at the 25th Annual Northwest Cup Tournament for soccer players near Airway Heights. That tournament is happening this weekend, but there's some real concern for the players. An email sent to KHQ indicated that Friday's games were supposed to be cancelled due to the bad air, but they kicked off as scheduled nevertheless. We're told by the director, that it>>
Paramedic works to create change within EMS
Paramedic works to create change within EMS
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire and rescue though had always tugged at him, and if finally drew him in. "It's always changing and never gets boring," says Pete. Pete is now a firefighter and paramedic with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. This year he was awarded for his work and received Kootenai County paramedic of the year. "I was not expecting it," Pete said. "In fact it was the farthest thing from my mind." For his work both>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire and rescue though had always tugged at him, and if finally drew him in. "It's always changing and never gets boring," says Pete. Pete is now a firefighter and paramedic with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. This year he was awarded for his work and received Kootenai County paramedic of the year. "I was not expecting it," Pete said. "In fact it was the farthest thing from my mind." For his work both>>