Repaving project closes portion of Bigelow Gulch Aug. 16-17

Road crews will close a portion of Bigelow Gulch from Argonne Road to Havana, beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16 until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2017. The closure will allow crews to repave Bigelow from Weile Road to Palmer, just east of the Spokane City limits. This stretch of road handles approximately 16,000 vehicles a day, including freight traffic.

Residents living in the area will have access to their homes via a pilot car and they should expect delays. Nearby businesses and emergency services have also been notified about the project.

The past two winters have been hard on this stretch of Bigelow that is known for its curves, overhanging trees…and yes, speeding motorists and traffic accidents. Repaving this part of the road is a maintenance project and NOT part of the Bigelow-Forker Urban Corridor.

For more information, go to www.spokanecounty.org/publicworks.