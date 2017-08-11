15-year-old dies in Columbia River in Pasco

Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy died while swimming in the Columbia River in Pasco Thursday night.

Pasco Police say the teen had reportedly been in the water for more than 20 minutes and never resurfaced. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say that two firefighters were shocked by electricity while trying to get to the boy. One firefighter was standing on shore by a pump house while the other was in the water. Neither was hurt. A quick-thinking fire captain broke into the pump house and shut off the power supply to the pump.

Police say it wasn't immediately clear what caused the boy to go under or what caused the electrical current that shocked the firefighters.

The Tri-City Herald says Pasco police, officials from Franklin Public Utility District and the state Department of Labor & Industries were on scene investigating Friday.