Work to start on Idaho facility for warships' nuclear waste

Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown>>
New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil
PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids. The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob.>>
Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a>>
Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locations
Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locationsThe parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales. DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations. The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base ...>>The parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales. DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations. The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base ...>>
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
2 arrested in pepper-spraying of 80-year-old Walmart worker
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. - Two people wanted in the pepper-spraying of an 80-year-old Walmart employee in Kentucky have been arrested in Oklahoma. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports 35-year-old George Michael Jude and 36-year-old Sandra Yeahquo were arrested Wednesday and were being held in the Tulsa County jail.>>
Cleaning Caper: Intruder cleans apartment, takes nothing
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into - and cleaned. Arlington County Police say in a crime report that shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing. WRC-TV reports the>>
Mountain Lion spotted in Boundary County
BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - A Mountain Lion has been sighted several times in the area of Parker Canyon Road in Boundary County. Recently, the cat has been seen on the upper end of the canyon close to Kootenai Trail Road. Boundary County Emergency Management says this is a full size Mountain Lion and could pose a threat to small livestock and those who may be careless. If you walk this area take your dog with you and keep a>>
Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance. Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm. Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway. Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult>>
Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumor
Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumorKTVB- An Idaho man who's lived his life with a painful facial tumor is closer to surgery after sharing his story. Enormous medical costs have prevented 22-year-old Lucas McCulley from having the growth removed, but that all may change. He has been living with the benign, but large and painful lymphangioma on the right side of his face since birth. He had 24 surgeries before the age of 10, all which were unsuccessful. He has been denied disability, which would have made him eligibl...>>KTVB- An Idaho man who's lived his life with a painful facial tumor is closer to surgery after sharing his story. Enormous medical costs have prevented 22-year-old Lucas McCulley from having the growth removed, but that all may change. He has been living with the benign, but large and painful lymphangioma on the right side of his face since birth. He had 24 surgeries before the age of 10, all which were unsuccessful. He has been denied disability, which would have made him eligibl...>>
Police: Feud over construction likely led to murder-suicide
WENDELL, Idaho (AP) - A police report suggests a man shot and killed a construction worker in south-central Idaho and later turned the firearm on himself after a dispute over the progress of the construction project. The Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/2wPxWUS ) four Gooding County sheriff's deputies found 34-year-old Agustin Nopal Donu's body slumped in a chair and 56-year-old Tony Sousa's body on the floor at the Magic Valley>>
Montana playground closed after equipment gets bear-sprayed
WHITEFISH, Mont. (AP) - A northwestern Montana playground was closed after someone discharged bear spray on the equipment and in the restrooms. Assistant Whitefish Police Chief Brad Kelch says the incident was reported Thursday morning when kids who were playing on the equipment started to burn and itch due to the pepper spray. Some parents sought medical treatment for their kids. City workers power-washed the>>
WATCH: WWII vet arrives in Tokyo with battlefield flag
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - The Latest on a World War II veteran returning a flag taken from a fallen Japanese soldier in 1944 (all times local): 10:40 a.m. A World War II veteran who's returning a battlefield flag to the family of a long-dead Japanese soldier has arrived in Tokyo. Marvin Strombo landed Friday after flying from Portland, Oregon, to bring back the keepsake to the family of Yasue Sadao. He was greeted at the Tokyo airport by Japanese reporters.>>
Work to start on Idaho facility for warships' nuclear waste
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A ceremonial groundbreaking opening the way for site preparation of a $1.65 billion facility to handle spent fuel from the nation's fleet of nuclear-powered warships has taken place in southeastern Idaho. The Post Register reports that several hundred people gathered Thursday at the Naval Reactors Facility at the U.S. Department of Energy's site that covers about 890-square-miles of high-desert sagebrush steppe.>>
Priest Lake landowners sue over assessed valuations
SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) - A total of 27 lawsuits have been filed by landowners along an Idaho lake who say the county is overvaluing their property. The Bonner County Daily Bee reported Friday that the Priest Lake landowners are questioning whether Bonner County's assessed valuations reflected fair market value, whether the county failed to consider proper measures of applicable land sales and whether it relied on incorrect or incomplete information when setting values.>>
15-year-old dies in Columbia River in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a 15-year-old boy died while swimming in the Columbia River in Pasco Thursday night. Pasco Police say the teen had reportedly been in the water for more than 20 minutes and never resurfaced. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say that two firefighters were shocked by electricity while trying to get to the boy. One firefighter was standing on shore by a>>
