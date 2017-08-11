Police: Feud over construction likely led to murder-suicide

(AP) - A police report suggests a man shot and killed a construction worker in south-central Idaho and later turned the firearm on himself after a dispute over the progress of the construction project.

The Times-News reports four Gooding County sheriff's deputies found 34-year-old Agustin Nopal Donu's body slumped in a chair and 56-year-old Tony Sousa's body on the floor at the Magic Valley Portuguese Hall last week, where Sousa was president.

A police report says Sousa had owned two rifles, including one which was found under his body. Officials are not sure why the rifle was at the hall, but one police report noted that there was squirrel problem at the location.

According the report, Sousa's wife found the men dead when she went to see her husband at the hall.

8/11/2017 10:59:43 AM (GMT -7:00)