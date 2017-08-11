Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumor - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumor

Posted: Updated:
NAMPA, Idaho -

KTVB- An Idaho man who's lived his life with a painful facial tumor is closer to surgery after sharing his story.

Enormous medical costs have prevented 22-year-old Lucas McCulley from having the growth removed, but that all may change.

He has been living with the benign, but large and painful lymphangioma on the right side of his face since birth.

He had 24 surgeries before the age of 10, all which were unsuccessful.

He has been denied disability, which would have made him eligible for Medicaid.

"I'm in pain from the moment I wake up and right until I go to sleep," he says.. "That's their problem, you can't prove pain, anybody can say they are in a bunch of pain but can't prove it. They said that my vision is fine, I'm good enough to go work in the back of a place."

Not being able to bear the cost without insurance, McCulley set up a GoFundMe as a last ditch effort to fund more surgeries. After sharing his story with NBC affiliate KTVB, pledges began rolling in. 

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vXrii3

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Friday, August 11 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-11 06:37:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

  • New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-11 20:18:32 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

  • Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:09:21 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Cleaning Caper: Intruder cleans apartment, takes nothing

    Cleaning Caper: Intruder cleans apartment, takes nothing

    Friday, August 11 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-08-11 23:51:23 GMT

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into - and cleaned. Arlington County Police say in a crime report that shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing.  WRC-TV reports the 

    >>

    ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man returned home from a trip and found that his apartment had been broken into - and cleaned. Arlington County Police say in a crime report that shortly after 12 a.m. Monday, a man returned to his Arlington apartment after a trip. He called police when he noticed that his apartment appeared to have been cleaned and some items had been moved around. Nothing was missing.  WRC-TV reports the 

    >>

  • Mountain Lion spotted in Boundary County

    Mountain Lion spotted in Boundary County

    Friday, August 11 2017 7:36 PM EDT2017-08-11 23:36:56 GMT

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - A Mountain Lion has been sighted several times in the area of Parker Canyon Road in Boundary County. Recently, the cat has been seen on the upper end of the canyon close to Kootenai Trail Road. Boundary County Emergency Management says this is a full size Mountain Lion and could pose a threat to small livestock and those who may be careless. If you walk this area take your dog with you and keep a 

    >>

    BOUNDARY COUNTY, Idaho - A Mountain Lion has been sighted several times in the area of Parker Canyon Road in Boundary County. Recently, the cat has been seen on the upper end of the canyon close to Kootenai Trail Road. Boundary County Emergency Management says this is a full size Mountain Lion and could pose a threat to small livestock and those who may be careless. If you walk this area take your dog with you and keep a 

    >>

  • Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?

    Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?

    Friday, August 11 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-08-11 23:24:59 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance.  Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm.  Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway.  Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance.  Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm.  Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway.  Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult 

    >>
    •   