Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance.

Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm. Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway.

Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult time communicating due to his disabilities.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’04” tall, 75 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and an unknown color of shirt. Hyde has been known to frequent Holmberg Park and the surrounding area but attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful.

If you have seen Steven E. Hyde, or know of his location, you are asked to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10106236.