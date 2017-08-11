Mountain Lion spotted in Boundary County

A Mountain Lion has been sighted several times in the area of Parker Canyon Road in Boundary County. Recently, the cat has been seen on the upper end of the canyon close to Kootenai Trail Road.

Boundary County Emergency Management says this is a full size Mountain Lion and could pose a threat to small livestock and those who may be careless.

If you walk this area take your dog with you and keep a close eye behind yourself, or walk with others.

This cat has been in the area for some time and has not been a problem but everyone in the area should be aware of his existence.

If the cat becomes a problem please call Fish and Game for relocation.