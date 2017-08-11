Police: Log in fatal high school mishap weighed 400 pounds - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police: Log in fatal high school mishap weighed 400 pounds

FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. -

(AP) - Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds (181 kilograms).

Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot (3-meter) log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY'-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head.

The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school.

A funeral Mass for the 16-year-old 11th grader will be held Tuesday.

A fundraising effort for the Mileto family is getting an overwhelming community response.

A GoFundMe page set up by friends in the Farmingville community raised over $45,000 by Friday evening.

The high school canceled football practice Monday and Tuesday due to MIleto's wake and funeral.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/11/2017 5:40:48 PM (GMT -7:00)

