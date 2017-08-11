Paramedic works to create change within EMS

Six years ago Pete Holley was running his own business.

Fire and rescue though, had always tugged at him, and if finally drew him in.

"It's always changing and never gets boring," says Pete.

Pete is now a firefighter and paramedic with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. This year he was awarded for his work and received Kootenai County paramedic of the year.

"I was not expecting it," Pete said. "In fact it was the farthest thing from my mind."

For his work both on and off duty Pete actually was on what is considered light duty this past year, spending more time in the office than treating patients but being able to create change within EMS.

"He totally rewrote the county EMS protocol and Pete really brought that field provider aspect to it and really made it user friendly," said Chris Way, Chief of Kootenai County EMS Systems. "He's a dedicated professional and has been that person that has driven alot of great change in Kootenai County over the past 3 1/2 years."

"It's very humbling," said Pete. "There are a lot of great paramedics and providers in this area. To be honored was a tremendous honor for me."

We would like to congratulate Pete for his award and thank him for serving the Kootenai County community.