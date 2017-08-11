Paramedic works to create change within EMS - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Paramedic works to create change within EMS

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
Bio
Connect
Biography
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -

Six years ago Pete Holley was running his own business.

Fire and rescue though, had always tugged at him, and if finally drew him in.

"It's always changing and never gets boring," says Pete.

 Pete is now a firefighter and paramedic with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. This year he was awarded for his work and received Kootenai County paramedic of the year.

"I was not expecting it," Pete said. "In fact it was the farthest thing from my mind."

For his work both on and off duty Pete actually was on what is considered light duty this past year, spending more time in the office than treating patients but being able to create change within EMS.

"He totally rewrote the county EMS protocol and Pete really brought that field provider aspect to it and really made it user friendly," said Chris Way, Chief of Kootenai County EMS Systems. "He's a dedicated professional and has been that person that has driven alot of great change in Kootenai County over the past 3 1/2 years."

"It's very humbling," said Pete. "There are a lot of great paramedics and providers in this area. To be honored was a tremendous honor for me."

We would like to congratulate Pete for his award and thank him for serving the Kootenai County community.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-11 20:18:32 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

  • Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Friday, August 11 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-11 06:37:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

  • Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:09:21 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea

    The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:41:38 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack 

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack 

    >>

  • Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:32:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

  • Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?

    Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:30:18 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance.  Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm.  Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway.  Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance.  Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm.  Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway.  Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult 

    >>
    •   