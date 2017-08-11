Coeur d'Alene works to upgrade technology to streamline commutes

In an up and coming city that continues to grow, Coeur d’Alene is going through growing pains.

“The faster you grow, the quicker we have to try to respond,” Sam Taylor, the Deputy City Administrator for the city of Coeur d’Alene, said.

It seems like almost everyday between 4-6 P.M., you’ll hit one slow down somewhere between exit seven in Post Falls and exit 11 at Northwest Boulevard.

Taylor says the state of Idaho oversees the area of concern.

“They are working to upgrade their technology as we understand it to make sure that the commute goes a lot more smoothly,” He said.

But it’s not jus that area.

Earlier in the summer, KHQ did a story on construction traffic and how long it would take to get to downtown Coeur d’Alene on Highway 95 from the Idaho Transportation Department on Prairie Avenue.

That alone took 13 minutes.

Some say the lights are slow or that there are too many lights in the area.

But as much as we think the lights are slow or they need to be upgraded, Taylor says we play a part in some of the slow down.

“So if someone for instance happens to be looking down at their cell phone at a stop light and don't notice that it turns green that's going to slow down the whole intersection,” he said.

Taylor added if you see or have a concern about any traffic signals around Coeur d’Alene, feel free to give city hall a call.