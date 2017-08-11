Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good.

Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars.

"You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake.

Vicente just won the fitness center's 12-week challenge by losing 24 percent of her body weight but now she's worried she's also lost the $1,000 prize. "Up until last week, I've been reassured by the owners that I was going to be paid on time and that there was going to be no issues even with Physzique closing," she said.

She even reached out to an owner, Amy Fairbanks but the messages she got in reply haven't exactly put her mind at ease. In part, one of the messages from Fairbanks says, "You're on the list to get paid by me personally as soon as I have a source of income." 

She's not the only one having problems. After she posted on Facebook, several people reached out to Vicente sharing their own breakdown in communication with Physizque.

KHQ reached out to Fairbanks. She said in a Facebook message, "The company is bankrupt. That's not really a scandalous story. I don't have time for an interview right now cause I'm too busy making sure my former employees are taken care of and trying to find a new job myself."

Customers like Vicente want more than reassurances. "Bankruptcy or no bankruptcy. You can't take people's money and then not give what they were promised," said Vicente.

According to Amy Fairbanks Facebook page, she officially announced that details are falling into place for her to strike out on a solo fitness adventure.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-11 20:18:32 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

  • Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Friday, August 11 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-11 06:37:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

  • Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:09:21 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea

    The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:41:38 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack 

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack 

    >>

  • Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:32:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

  • Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?

    Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:30:18 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance.  Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm.  Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway.  Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance.  Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm.  Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway.  Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult 

    >>
    •   