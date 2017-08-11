Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good.

Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars.

"You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake.

Vicente just won the fitness center's 12-week challenge by losing 24 percent of her body weight but now she's worried she's also lost the $1,000 prize. "Up until last week, I've been reassured by the owners that I was going to be paid on time and that there was going to be no issues even with Physzique closing," she said.

She even reached out to an owner, Amy Fairbanks but the messages she got in reply haven't exactly put her mind at ease. In part, one of the messages from Fairbanks says, "You're on the list to get paid by me personally as soon as I have a source of income."

She's not the only one having problems. After she posted on Facebook, several people reached out to Vicente sharing their own breakdown in communication with Physizque.

KHQ reached out to Fairbanks. She said in a Facebook message, "The company is bankrupt. That's not really a scandalous story. I don't have time for an interview right now cause I'm too busy making sure my former employees are taken care of and trying to find a new job myself."

Customers like Vicente want more than reassurances. "Bankruptcy or no bankruptcy. You can't take people's money and then not give what they were promised," said Vicente.

According to Amy Fairbanks Facebook page, she officially announced that details are falling into place for her to strike out on a solo fitness adventure.