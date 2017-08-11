Soccer tournament continues amid unhealthy air

On Friday, the air quality was a popular topic at the 25th Annual Northwest Cup Tournament for soccer players near Airway Heights. That tournament is happening this weekend, but there's some real concern for the players.

An email sent to KHQ indicated that Friday's games were supposed to be cancelled due to the bad air, but they kicked off as scheduled nevertheless.

We're told by the director, that it actually comes down to team decisions, the coaches, and parents as to whether or not they will play out on the field. "We are not telling the people to play. We are telling them you have an option to play. If you don't want to play today (Friday), we will reschedule your game for tomorrow (Saturday) or Sunday," said NW Cup Tournament Director, Manny Faridnia.

According to Faridnia, this tournament is the largest in Eastern Washington with about 2,000 kids from places like Portland, Oregon and Boise, Idaho traveling to come play.

It's a big deal and the air quality is wavering.

According to Faridnia, there's been no issues or complaints from the air quality so far.

Two parents told KHQ that their soccer games were cancelled for the rest of the day on Friday.