The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea

The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North KoreaPosted: Updated:
New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil
PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids. The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob.>>
Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown>>
Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants
HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a>>
Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locations
Applebee's, IHOP to close over 100 locationsThe parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales. DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations. The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base ...>>The parent company that owns chain restaurants Applebee's and IHOP said they will be closing at least 125 locations as a result of declining sales. DineEquity said they'll close between 105 and 135 Applebee's restaurants and 20-25 IHOP locations, according to its second quarter fiscal reports. These numbesr are up from a previously projected 40 to 60 Applebee's and 18 IHOP locations. The company has yet to announce which locations will be shutting their doors, but said it will base ...>>
Is there a serial killer on the loose in Spokane? KHQ Q Checks your questions
SPOKANE, Wash. - Is there a serial killer loose in Spokane? That's a question a lot of people have been asking on our Facebook page over the last 24 hours after the discovery of four bodies in Spokane County. One viewer wrote "I have lived here all my life and have never seen so many dead bodies...>>
PHOTOS: Do you recognize this man who tried to rob a Hayden bank?
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a man who tried to rob a US Bank on Thursday. Deputies say the man pointed at the tellers of the US Bank in Hayden with hi hand in the shape of a gun and demanded money. After a brief conversation, he left without any money.>>
The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack>>
Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
Can you help locate this missing teen: Steven E. Hyde?
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance. Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm. Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway. Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult>>
Soccer tournament continues amid unhealthy air
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - On Friday, the air quality was a popular topic at the 25th Annual Northwest Cup Tournament for soccer players near Airway Heights. That tournament is happening this weekend, but there's some real concern for the players. An email sent to KHQ indicated that Friday's games were supposed to be cancelled due to the bad air, but they kicked off as scheduled nevertheless. We're told by the director, that it>>
Paramedic works to create change within EMS
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Fire and rescue though had always tugged at him, and if finally drew him in. "It's always changing and never gets boring," says Pete. Pete is now a firefighter and paramedic with Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. This year he was awarded for his work and received Kootenai County paramedic of the year. "I was not expecting it," Pete said. "In fact it was the farthest thing from my mind." For his work both>>
Coeur d'Alene works to upgrade technology to streamline commutes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In an up and coming city that continues to grow, Coeur d’Alene is going through growing pains. “The faster you grow, the quicker we have to try to respond,” Sam Taylor, the Deputy City Administrator for the city of Coeur d’Alene, said. It seems like almost everyday between 4-6 P.M., you’ll hit one slow down somewhere between exit seven in Post Falls and exit 11 at Northwest Boulevard. Taylor says the state of>>
State of Montana monitoring outbreak of canine respiratory disease
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Department of Livestock and local veterinarians are monitoring an outbreak of severe canine respiratory disease in Montana. Veterinarians in Bozeman, Livingston, Billings, Butte, Big Timber, Roundup and Red Lodge have reported seeing dogs with coughing, difficulty breathing and fever. Assistant State Veterinarian Tahnee Szymanski said Friday the symptoms are similar to kennel cough, but the vaccine>>
Police: Log in fatal high school mishap weighed 400 pounds
FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (AP) - Police say the log that killed a Long Island high school football player weighed about 400 pounds (181 kilograms). Joshua Mileto was killed when the 10-foot (3-meter) log he and other teammates at Sachem (SAY'-chehm) East High School were carrying during a training exercise struck him in the head. The accident happened Thursday during a preseason conditioning camp at the school. A funeral Mass for the>>
Netflix in talks with Disney to keep Marvel, Star Wars films
Netflix in talks with Disney to keep Marvel, Star Wars filmsNetflix is losing Disney and Pixar films, but is trying to keep "Star Wars" and Marvel superhero films. Earlier this week, Disney announced it'll pull new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix starting with its new releases in 2019. Those movies will be placed on a new, disney-branded video streaming service. According to reuters, the chief of Netflix says the company is in "active discussion" with Disney to retain the rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm release...>>Netflix is losing Disney and Pixar films, but is trying to keep "Star Wars" and Marvel superhero films. Earlier this week, Disney announced it'll pull new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix starting with its new releases in 2019. Those movies will be placed on a new, disney-branded video streaming service. According to reuters, the chief of Netflix says the company is in "active discussion" with Disney to retain the rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm release...>>
Walmart says gun-display back-to-school promotion was prank
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Walmart says an internal investigation shows it was the victim of a prank when a photograph showed up on social media showing a sign reading "Own The School Year Like A Hero" atop a gun case in a store. Company spokesman Charles Crowson told The Associated Press on Friday the company had definitely determined that the display was not genuine. A photograph appeared on social media combining>>
