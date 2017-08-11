Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video

On July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store.

The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims.

Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system.

Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary.

At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of being heroin.

Sims was already on Felony Probation. She pleaded guilty to the burglary and lab results are pending, reference the heroin possession.

Sims is in custody with the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office.