Horses in Spokane County test positive for West Nile Virus

WSU College of Veterinary Medicine says 2 horses from Spokane County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

These are the first confirmed cases in the county this year.

Horse owners are encourages to check their horses' vaccination status, maintain sound mosquito control measures and limit exposure when possible.

To avoid the virus, experts say to avoid having any standing water at your home.

Owners can find answers to frequently asked questions here: https://waddl.vetmed.wsu.edu/animal-disease-faq/west-nile-virus.