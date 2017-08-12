Horses in Spokane County test positive for West Nile Virus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Horses in Spokane County test positive for West Nile Virus

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

WSU College of Veterinary Medicine says 2 horses from Spokane County have tested positive for West Nile Virus. 

These are the first confirmed cases in the county this year. 

Horse owners are encourages to check their horses' vaccination status, maintain sound mosquito control measures and limit exposure when possible. 

To avoid the virus, experts say to avoid having any standing water at your home. 

Owners can find answers to frequently asked questions here: https://waddl.vetmed.wsu.edu/animal-disease-faq/west-nile-virus.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-11 20:18:32 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

  • Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Wedding crashers arrested for allegedly stealing gifts

    Friday, August 11 2017 2:37 AM EDT2017-08-11 06:37:57 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Police say a selfie taken by two wedding crashers who stole the gifts led to their arrest in Spokane Valley. The Spokane Valley Police Department says detectives arrested Joshua Davies and Sierra Davies Thursday. Officers received a report Sunday that a box of wedding cards and gifts had been stolen from a hotel ballroom. Police say no one saw the theft but the couple discovered a selfie of two unknown 

    >>

  • Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

    Friday, August 11 2017 1:09 AM EDT2017-08-11 05:09:21 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>

    HOUSTON, Texas (AP) - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying. Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old. They followed a 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea

    The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea

    Saturday, August 12 2017 12:58 AM EDT2017-08-12 04:58:59 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack 

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack 

    >>

  • Horses in Spokane County test positive for West Nile Virus

    Horses in Spokane County test positive for West Nile Virus

    Saturday, August 12 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-08-12 04:19:10 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - WSU College of Veterinary Medicine says 2 horses from Spokane County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.  These are the first confirmed cases in the county this year.  Horse owners are encourages to check their horses' vaccination status, maintain sound mosquito control measures and limit exposure when possible.  To avoid the virus, experts say to avoid having any standing water at your home.  

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - WSU College of Veterinary Medicine says 2 horses from Spokane County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.  These are the first confirmed cases in the county this year.  Horse owners are encourages to check their horses' vaccination status, maintain sound mosquito control measures and limit exposure when possible.  To avoid the virus, experts say to avoid having any standing water at your home.  

    >>

  • Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video

    Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:58:41 GMT
    Courtesy Boundary County Emergency Management PIOCourtesy Boundary County Emergency Management PIO
    On July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...>>
    On July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...>>
    •   