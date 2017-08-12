Convicted felon arrested after firing shotgun in east Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Convicted felon arrested after firing shotgun in east Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A convicted felon is back in the Spokane County jail after a shooting in east Spokane.   

Officers say the man fired a shotgun into a stack of tires outside a home near 2nd and Perry.   

No one was hurt.     

Neighbors say told police they heard gunshots and then saw a woman running from the house.   

Officers found the man in a parked in a parked van and safely arrested him.

 Still no word yet why he fired the gun.    

