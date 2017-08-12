Firefighter falls from ladder fighting fire, taken to hospital

City of Spokane Fire Department crews are on scene of a commercial structure fire on 32nd and Grand Blvd at Beacon Cleaners.

The fire has been knocked down, but crews tells us that a firefighter fell from his ladder and was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells us that the firefighter is a 27 year veteran with the department.

Crews are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.