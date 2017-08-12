UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital

Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.

The fire happened just after 10 p.m. near S. Grand Blvd and 32nd Ave.

First arriving crews advised of heavy fire to the rear of Beacon Cleaners and Laundry located at 3112 S. Grand Blvd. Immediately, firefighters began aggressively attacking the fire. The fire started on the exterior of the building, extending to the attic and into the structure. Crews were able to contain the fire, limiting damage to the corner of the business. Two U.S. Postal Service vehicles parked adjacent to the building were also damaged.

Authorities say the firefighter who fell off the ladder was injured and taken to the hospital. He was released from the hospital, but the length of time he will be out of work is undetermined.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Special Investigators Unit. Investigators have requested the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives due to the damage of the two US Postal Service vehicles.

Previous coverage:

City of Spokane Fire Department crews are on scene of a commercial structure fire on 32nd and Grand Blvd at Beacon Cleaners.

The fire has been knocked down, but crews tells us that a firefighter fell from his ladder and was taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer tells us that the firefighter is a 27 year veteran with the department.

Crews are continuing to investigate what caused the fire.