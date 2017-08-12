Car strikes group at white nationalist at rally - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Car strikes group at white nationalist at rally

Posted: Updated:
Photo: NBC Photo: NBC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -

The Latest on the white nationalist rally being held in Charlottesville (all times local):

2 p.m.

Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plowed into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville.

An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

The nationalists were holding the rally to protest plans by the city of Charlottesville to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

There were several hundred protesters marching in a long line when the car drove into a group of them.

Video was shared on social media of the moments directly after the collision, Warning, the video below is graphic.

___

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is tweeting about the violence that has erupted amid a white supremacist march in Virginia.

Trump tweeted Saturday that "we ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for." He then wrote "There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!"

The demonstrations began Friday in Charlottesville with white nationalists marching through town and while carrying lit torches. The demonstrators then clashed with counter-protesters.

Some of the white nationalists cited Trump's victory as validation for their beliefs.

The White House was silent for hours about the clashes except for a solitary tweet from First Lady Melania Trump. The president has received previous criticism for being slow to condemn acts of hate done in his name.

___

1:35 p.m.

The organizer of a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is encouraging attendees to leave town after authorities declared an unlawful assembly and police ordered people to disperse.

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler organized Saturday's rally to protest the city's decision to remove a statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Kessler told The Associated Press Saturday that he and other people who were going to speak at the event evacuated with security when police issued the order to disperse.

He says he wants rally attendees to leave town peacefully.

Richard Spencer is a prominent alt-right activist who was scheduled to speak. He says he's also encouraging people to go home.

___

12:50 p.m.

First Lady Melania Trump is calling for peace after violent clashes broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Trump said Saturday on Twitter: "Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence."

Hundreds of white nationalists and counter protestors faced off Saturday in downtown Charlottesville, with several violent clashes erupting.

It's the latest confrontation in the city since it voted to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a downtown park.

___

12:35 p.m.

The NHL's Detroit Red Wings released a statement denouncing the use of their logo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and saying they are considering legal action to stop it.

The team says it "vehemently" disagrees with and is not associated with the event. The Red Wings add they are "exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration."

A Michigan-based white nationalist group called the Detroit Right Wings uses the Red Wings' logo. The organization posted on its Twitter account that members had arrived in Charlottesville.

___

12:25 p.m.

Virginia's governor has declared a state of emergency in response to a white nationalist rally that is expected to draw up to 6,000 people.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe said via his Twitter account on Saturday morning that the declaration was made in order "to aid state response to violence" at the rally in Charlottesville, about 100 miles outside of Washington, D.C.

It's the latest confrontation in the city since it voted earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a downtown park.

The city's manager also declared a local emergency and police ordered people to disperse from the area around the statue after several violent clashes broke out.

___

Hundreds of people are facing off in Charlottesville ahead of a white nationalist rally planned in the Virginia city's downtown.

Rally supporters and counter-protesters screamed, chanted, threw punches, hurled water bottles and unleashed chemical sprays on each other Saturday morning.

Men dressed in militia uniforms were carrying shields and openly carrying long guns.

Right-wing blogger Jason Kessler planned what he called a "pro-white" rally to protest Charlottesville's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from a city park. Thousands of people are expected to pack the area.

There were also fights Friday night, when hundreds of white nationalists marched through the University of Virginia campus carrying torches.

A university spokesman said one person was arrested and several people were injured.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:32:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital

    UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital

    Saturday, August 12 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-08-12 16:57:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.

    >>

  • New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-11 20:18:32 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Car strikes group at white nationalist at rally

    Car strikes group at white nationalist at rally

    Saturday, August 12 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-08-12 18:45:09 GMT

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plowed into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville. An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

    >>

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plowed into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville. An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.

    >>

  • Family of Charleena Lyles files claim against Seattle

    Family of Charleena Lyles files claim against Seattle

    Saturday, August 12 2017 2:31 PM EDT2017-08-12 18:31:38 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Attorneys representing the estate of a pregnant black woman fatally shot by two white Seattle police officers have filed a claim against the city. News outlets reported that attorneys filing the claim said Friday that the claim is the first step in a planned wrongful death lawsuit in the death of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Attorneys representing the estate of a pregnant black woman fatally shot by two white Seattle police officers have filed a claim against the city. News outlets reported that attorneys filing the claim said Friday that the claim is the first step in a planned wrongful death lawsuit in the death of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles.

    >>

  • Washington state SUV driver with stuck gas pedal calls 911

    Washington state SUV driver with stuck gas pedal calls 911

    Saturday, August 12 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-08-12 18:16:38 GMT

    MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a woman driving an SUV called 911 Saturday morning to report a stuck accelerator as she careened past stop signs and traffic lights. Mercer Island Police tell KOMO-TV that the 54-year-old woman reported using the brake and parking brake on the Nissan Xterra, but they became less effective as they heated up.

    >>

    MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a woman driving an SUV called 911 Saturday morning to report a stuck accelerator as she careened past stop signs and traffic lights. Mercer Island Police tell KOMO-TV that the 54-year-old woman reported using the brake and parking brake on the Nissan Xterra, but they became less effective as they heated up.

    >>
    •   