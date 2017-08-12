Florida school offers to let students skip the lunch line for $100

Parents in Lakeland, Florida, are outraged after a school sent home a fundraising letter included in its orientation packet that said for a donation of $100 students would receive a front of the line pass and be able to skip to the front of the line. Parents took to social media to voice their concerns, but the Parent-Teacher-Student Association, and the school, says it was all a mistake.

The letter, sent home by the PTSA at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Polk County first caught the attention of Christ Stephenson, a father of one of the students there. He posted a photo of the letter on Facebook which attracted the attention of other parents, who reached out directly to the school.

Stephenson told WXYZ that the lunch line pass could encourage bullying.

“'Hey, my dad has more money than you, I get to eat first. You have to wait, you have to wait,'” said Stephenson.

The principal of the school told the station he's upset and that no one should be treated like a second-class citizen at the school.

The PTSA addressed the issue in a statement: