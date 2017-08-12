Washington state SUV driver with stuck gas pedal calls 911

Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a woman driving an SUV called 911 Saturday morning to report a stuck accelerator as she careened past stop signs and traffic lights.

Mercer Island Police tell KOMO-TV that the 54-year-old woman reported using the brake and parking brake on the Nissan Xterra, but they became less effective as they heated up.

Police say the vehicle reached speeds of about 45 mph (72 kph) before 911 operators told the woman to turn off the SUV's ignition and she rolled to a stop.

Police say officers at the scene couldn't determine what caused the gas pedal to stick.

The woman arranged for the vehicle to be towed.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

