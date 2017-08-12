Washington state SUV driver with stuck gas pedal calls 911

Washington state SUV driver with stuck gas pedal calls 911Posted: Updated:
Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.>>
New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil
PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids. The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob.>>
Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video
Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance videoOn July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...>>On July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...>>
Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumor
Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumorKTVB- An Idaho man who's lived his life with a painful facial tumor is closer to surgery after sharing his story. Enormous medical costs have prevented 22-year-old Lucas McCulley from having the growth removed, but that all may change. He has been living with the benign, but large and painful lymphangioma on the right side of his face since birth. He had 24 surgeries before the age of 10, all which were unsuccessful. He has been denied disability, which would have made him eligibl...>>KTVB- An Idaho man who's lived his life with a painful facial tumor is closer to surgery after sharing his story. Enormous medical costs have prevented 22-year-old Lucas McCulley from having the growth removed, but that all may change. He has been living with the benign, but large and painful lymphangioma on the right side of his face since birth. He had 24 surgeries before the age of 10, all which were unsuccessful. He has been denied disability, which would have made him eligibl...>>
Convicted felon arrested after firing shotgun in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon is back in the Spokane County jail after a shooting in east Spokane. Officers say the man fired a shotgun into a stack of tires outside a home near 2nd and Perry. No one was hurt. Neighbors say told police they heard gunshots and then saw a woman running from the house. Officers found the man in a parked in a parked van... And safely arrested him. Still no word yet why he fired the g...>>
Trump says 'no place' in US for violence seen in Virginia
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump says there's "no place" in the United States for the kind of violence that's broken out at a white nationalist rally in Virginia. Disturbances began Friday night during a march through the University of Virginia. Saturday's clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters have grown so violent the governor has declared a state of emergency and police have ordered people to disperse.>>
Car strikes group at white nationalist at rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle plowed into a group of people marching peacefully through downtown Charlottesville. An Associated Press reporter saw at least one person on the ground receiving medical treatment immediately afterward the incident, which occurred approximately two hours after violent clashes between white nationalists and counter-protesters.>>
Family of Charleena Lyles files claim against Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) - Attorneys representing the estate of a pregnant black woman fatally shot by two white Seattle police officers have filed a claim against the city. News outlets reported that attorneys filing the claim said Friday that the claim is the first step in a planned wrongful death lawsuit in the death of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles.>>
Washington state SUV driver with stuck gas pedal calls 911
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a woman driving an SUV called 911 Saturday morning to report a stuck accelerator as she careened past stop signs and traffic lights. Mercer Island Police tell KOMO-TV that the 54-year-old woman reported using the brake and parking brake on the Nissan Xterra, but they became less effective as they heated up.>>
Florida school offers to let students skip the lunch line for $100
LAKELAND, Fla. - Parents in Lakeland, Florida, are outraged after a school sent home a fundraising letter included in its orientation packet that said for a donation of $100 students would receive a front of the line pass and be able to skip to the front of the line. Parents took to social media to voice their concerns, but the Parent-Teacher-Student Association, and the school, says it was all a mistake.>>
UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.>>
Convicted felon arrested after firing shotgun in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon is back in the Spokane County jail after a shooting in east Spokane. Officers say the man fired a shotgun into a stack of tires outside a home near 2nd and Perry. No one was hurt. Neighbors say told police they heard gunshots and then saw a woman running from the house. Officers found the man in a parked in a parked van... And safely arrested him. Still no word yet why he fired the g...>>
UPDATE: Missing teen with autism located, safely returned to facility
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 15 year-old Steven E. Hyde and would like your assistance. Hyde was upset when he ran from the New Beginnings facility located at 102 W. Graves on August 10, 2017 at approximately 3:50 pm. Staff reported Hyde did not return after a short time period and reported him as a runaway. Hyde is Autistic, takes medications for seizures and may have a difficult>>
Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 11th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, August 11th.>>
The Latest: Trump threatens retaliation against North Korea
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times EDT): 10:45 p.m. President Donald Trump has issued fresh threats of swift and forceful retaliation against nuclear North Korea, declaring the U.S. military "locked and loaded" and warning that the communist country's leader "will regret it fast" if he takes any action against U.S. territories or allies. The president appeared to draw another red line that would trigger a U.S. attack>>
