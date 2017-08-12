Inslee on Virginia: 'We will not tolerate hate in any form'

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement Saturday after a car slammed into a group of people protesting a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hospital officials say one person was killed and 19 were hurt in the crash. Protesters were protesting a rally held by white nationalists who oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the city of Charlottesville. The driver was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

In his statement Saturday, Inslee said it was on all of us to "denounce and decry the horror we've seen today in Virginia." You can read his full statement below: