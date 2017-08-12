Inslee on Virginia: 'We will not tolerate hate in any form' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Inslee on Virginia: 'We will not tolerate hate in any form'

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
OLYMPIA, Wash. -

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement Saturday after a car slammed into a group of people protesting a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hospital officials say one person was killed and 19 were hurt in the crash. Protesters were protesting a rally held by white nationalists who oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the city of Charlottesville. The driver was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

In his statement Saturday, Inslee said it was on all of us to "denounce and decry the horror we've seen today in Virginia." You can read his full statement below:

"No American can ignore the disgusting hate and violence we’ve seen in Charlottesville over the last two days. 

"Trudi and I hold the victims of today’s attack in our thoughts, and we know that all Washingtonians who believe in freedom, peace, and justice for all will do the same. 

"It is on all of us, from me, to you, and all the way to the President, to denounce and decry the horror we’ve seen today in Virginia.

"But speaking out against this hate is not enough. Our actions as a nation in response to racist, nationalist bigotry will speak louder. 

"We can not let anyone stoke racism for political gain. We can’t ignore an attack on our people. And we will not tolerate hate in any form, anywhere, in the United States of America."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:32:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

  • New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-11 20:18:32 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

  • UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital

    UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital

    Saturday, August 12 2017 12:57 PM EDT2017-08-12 16:57:09 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Lawyer: Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire

    Lawyer: Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire

    Saturday, August 12 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-08-12 21:40:08 GMT

    MERCED, Calif. (AP) - The defense attorney for a teenage driver accused of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in California. The Merced Sun-Star reports Obdulia Sanchez's lawyer told a judge Friday that he has reason to believe the crash was caused by wear and tear on a tire, causing it to blow out. Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of the road on July 21.

    >>

    MERCED, Calif. (AP) - The defense attorney for a teenage driver accused of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in California. The Merced Sun-Star reports Obdulia Sanchez's lawyer told a judge Friday that he has reason to believe the crash was caused by wear and tear on a tire, causing it to blow out. Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of the road on July 21.

    >>

  • Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guilty

    Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guilty

    Saturday, August 12 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-08-12 21:31:20 GMT

    IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman accused of leaving her newborn for dead in a trash can has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. The Press-Citizen reports that 24-year-old Ashley Hautzenrader pleaded guilty Friday in Johnson County District Court to child endangerment and to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge.

    >>

    IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman accused of leaving her newborn for dead in a trash can has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. The Press-Citizen reports that 24-year-old Ashley Hautzenrader pleaded guilty Friday in Johnson County District Court to child endangerment and to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge.

    >>

  • Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver

    Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver

    Saturday, August 12 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-08-12 21:20:34 GMT

    ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.

    >>

    ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.

    >>
    •   