Driver killed in Lincoln County semi crash crossed the center line

Washington State Patrol troopers report one man is dead after a crash on Highway 2 in Lincoln County Friday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. A blue 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by 24-year-old Trenton E. Frye of Wilbur, Wash., was westbound on Highway 2 at Sherman Draw Road. A semi truck, driven by 67-year-old Sidney L. Cole of La Vista, New Brunswick, was headed the opposite direction on Highway 2 approaching Sherman Draw Road.

WSP says Frye crossed the center line, striking the semi, then his car rolled off the westbound shoulder into a ditch. Frye was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

The semi driver was not injured.