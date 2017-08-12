Driver killed in Lincoln County semi crash crossed the center line

Driver killed in Lincoln County semi crash crossed the center linePosted: Updated:
Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil
PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids. The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob.>>
UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.>>
Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video
Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumor
Convicted felon arrested after firing shotgun in east Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A convicted felon is back in the Spokane County jail after a shooting in east Spokane. Officers say the man fired a shotgun into a stack of tires outside a home near 2nd and Perry. No one was hurt. Neighbors say told police they heard gunshots and then saw a woman running from the house. Officers found the man in a parked in a parked van... And safely arrested him. Still no word yet why he fired the g...>>
Lawyer: Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - The defense attorney for a teenage driver accused of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in California. The Merced Sun-Star reports Obdulia Sanchez's lawyer told a judge Friday that he has reason to believe the crash was caused by wear and tear on a tire, causing it to blow out. Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of the road on July 21.>>
Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guilty
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman accused of leaving her newborn for dead in a trash can has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. The Press-Citizen reports that 24-year-old Ashley Hautzenrader pleaded guilty Friday in Johnson County District Court to child endangerment and to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge.>>
Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.>>
Driver killed in Lincoln County semi crash crossed the center line
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers report one man is dead after a crash on Highway 2 in Lincoln County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. A blue 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by 24-year-old Trenton E. Frye of Wilbur, Wash., was westbound on Highway 2 at Sherman Draw Road.>>
Inslee on Virginia: 'We will not tolerate hate in any form'
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement Saturday after a car slammed into a group of people protesting a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hospital officials say one person was killed and 19 were hurt in the crash. Protesters were protesting a rally held by white nationalists who oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the city of Charlottesville.>>
1 dead, 19 injured in downtown Charlottesville after car strikes group at rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A state official said the driver of a car that plowed into a group of marchers in Charlottesville is in police custody. Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said the driver, a man, has been arrested. Moran did not immediately provide a name of the driver.>>
Trump condemns hatred, bigotry 'on many sides'
BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump is condemning "in the strongest possible terms" what he's calling an "egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides" after clashes at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump is calling for "a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.">>
Family of Charleena Lyles files claim against Seattle
SEATTLE (AP) - Attorneys representing the estate of a pregnant black woman fatally shot by two white Seattle police officers have filed a claim against the city. News outlets reported that attorneys filing the claim said Friday that the claim is the first step in a planned wrongful death lawsuit in the death of 30-year-old Charleena Lyles.>>
Washington state SUV driver with stuck gas pedal calls 911
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a woman driving an SUV called 911 Saturday morning to report a stuck accelerator as she careened past stop signs and traffic lights. Mercer Island Police tell KOMO-TV that the 54-year-old woman reported using the brake and parking brake on the Nissan Xterra, but they became less effective as they heated up.>>
Florida school offers to let students skip the lunch line for $100
LAKELAND, Fla. - Parents in Lakeland, Florida, are outraged after a school sent home a fundraising letter included in its orientation packet that said for a donation of $100 students would receive a front of the line pass and be able to skip to the front of the line. Parents took to social media to voice their concerns, but the Parent-Teacher-Student Association, and the school, says it was all a mistake.>>
