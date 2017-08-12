Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guilty

An Iowa woman accused of leaving her newborn for dead in a trash can has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

The Press-Citizen reports that 24-year-old Ashley Hautzenrader pleaded guilty Friday in Johnson County District Court to child endangerment and to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge.

Authorities have said Hautzenrader gave birth May 8 last year in a bathroom at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Police say Hautzenrader tried to flush the baby down a toilet and then put it in a pillowcase and left it in the trash. The child was soon found alive.

Hautzenrader faces up to 12 years in prison when she's sentenced at a later date.

