Lawyer: Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire

The defense attorney for a teenage driver accused of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in California.

The Merced Sun-Star reports Obdulia Sanchez's lawyer told a judge Friday that he has reason to believe the crash was caused by wear and tear on a tire, causing it to blow out.

Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of the road on July 21. Authorities said she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve and overturn, ejecting and killing her 14-year-old sister.

Prosecutors said Sanchez was live-streaming on Instagram while driving and the video shows her taking her hands from the steering wheel.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)