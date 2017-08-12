Police identify helicopter, troopers in crash

Update: Virginia state police said one of their agency's helicopters crashed Saturday outside Charlottesville, killing two troopers.

Police said the helicopter was assisting law enforcement officers monitoring the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Police said Lt. H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian and Trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton were killed in the crash.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.

Update: Officials say the deaths of two people in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia, have been linked to a violent white nationalist rally earlier in the day.

It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

Previous coverage:

Virginia State Police say they are investigating a helicopter crash that killed two people just before 5 p.m. local time.

Police say the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a house on Old Farm Road in Albemarle County.

Two people in the helicopter were killed, but police say no one on the ground was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police and fire units were still on scene Saturday investigating.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available Saturday. We will update this story as we learn more.