Iowa man dies in rollover crash on Idaho interstate

Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors
SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just>>
New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil
PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids. The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob.>>
Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video
On July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff's Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store's 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...
UPDATE: Firefighter who fell from ladder released from hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: A 27-year veteran of the Spokane Fire Department has been released from the hospital Saturday after suffering significant injuries while fighting a fire Friday night.>>
Idaho man shares story of painful facial tumor
KTVB- An Idaho man who's lived his life with a painful facial tumor is closer to surgery after sharing his story. Enormous medical costs have prevented 22-year-old Lucas McCulley from having the growth removed, but that all may change. He has been living with the benign, but large and painful lymphangioma on the right side of his face since birth. He had 24 surgeries before the age of 10, all which were unsuccessful. He has been denied disability, which would have made him eligibl...
Washington state SUV driver with stuck gas pedal calls 911
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in northwestern Washington state say a woman driving an SUV called 911 Saturday morning to report a stuck accelerator as she careened past stop signs and traffic lights. Mercer Island Police tell KOMO-TV that the 54-year-old woman reported using the brake and parking brake on the Nissan Xterra, but they became less effective as they heated up.>>
Woman hit by car while crossing street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital recovering after she was hit by a car while crossing the street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane Saturday. It happened just after noon in the 900 block of N. Grand. The woman was reportedly crossing the street where there was no crosswalk and was struck by a 4-door Prius.>>
Deadly helicopter crash linked to Charlottesville rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia State Police say they are investigating a helicopter crash that killed two people just before 5 p.m. local time. Police say the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a house on Old Farm Road in Albemarle County. Two people in the helicopter were killed, but police say no one on the ground was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.>>
NASA research plane will fly from Seattle for eclipse
SEATTLE (AP) - A NASA research plane carrying the agency's science director will fly from Boeing Field in Seattle Monday, Aug. 21., to capture the first video of the total solar eclipse. The Seattle Times reports the video will be part of a livestream on NASA TV that tracks the eclipse along its 2,500-mile path from Oregon to South Carolina.>>
Iowa man dies in rollover crash on Idaho interstate
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (AP) - A 70-year-old Iowa man riding in the back seat of a pickup without wearing his seatbelt died after the vehicle rolled on Interstate 84 in southwestern Idaho and he was ejected into oncoming traffic and struck by a tractor-trailer. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old Iowa woman driving the 2002 Dodge Durango drifted off the shoulder of the eastbound lanes just before 3 p.m. on Friday.>>
1 dead, 19 injured in downtown Charlottesville after car strikes group at rally
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A state official said the driver of a car that plowed into a group of marchers in Charlottesville is in police custody. Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran said the driver, a man, has been arrested. Moran did not immediately provide a name of the driver.>>
Lawyer: Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire
MERCED, Calif. (AP) - The defense attorney for a teenage driver accused of driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister says a mechanical problem may have caused the accident in California. The Merced Sun-Star reports Obdulia Sanchez's lawyer told a judge Friday that he has reason to believe the crash was caused by wear and tear on a tire, causing it to blow out. Sanchez was driving a car that veered onto the shoulder of the road on July 21.>>
Iowa woman accused of dumping baby in trash pleads guilty
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa woman accused of leaving her newborn for dead in a trash can has pleaded guilty to reduced charges. The Press-Citizen reports that 24-year-old Ashley Hautzenrader pleaded guilty Friday in Johnson County District Court to child endangerment and to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge.>>
Police: Florida man dies after punch from Uber driver
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man has died after getting punched by his Uber driver. A statement Saturday from St. Petersburg Police said 56-year-old Terry Lynn Kimball had died, more than a day after losing consciousness. According to the police statement, Kimball and the 38-year-old male driver had a dispute over the route the driver was taking Thursday evening. Police say the driver pulled over at a convenience store, where the men had a physical altercation.>>
Driver killed in Lincoln County semi crash crossed the center line
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers report one man is dead after a crash on Highway 2 in Lincoln County Friday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. A blue 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac driven by 24-year-old Trenton E. Frye of Wilbur, Wash., was westbound on Highway 2 at Sherman Draw Road.>>
Inslee on Virginia: 'We will not tolerate hate in any form'
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement Saturday after a car slammed into a group of people protesting a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Hospital officials say one person was killed and 19 were hurt in the crash. Protesters were protesting a rally held by white nationalists who oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee by the city of Charlottesville.>>
