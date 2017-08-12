Iowa man dies in rollover crash on Idaho interstate - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Iowa man dies in rollover crash on Idaho interstate

Posted: Updated:
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho -

A 70-year-old Iowa man riding in the back seat of a pickup without wearing his seatbelt died after the vehicle rolled on Interstate 84 in southwestern Idaho and he was ejected into oncoming traffic and struck by a tractor-trailer.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old Iowa woman driving the 2002 Dodge Durango drifted off the shoulder of the eastbound lanes just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the woman overcorrected and the vehicle crossed both eastbound lanes and entered the median where it rolled, coming to rest on its wheels and blocking both westbound lanes.

The woman and a 52-year-old man from Idaho also riding in the pickup were transported to a Boise hospital.

The tractor-trailer driver was treated at the scene.

Names haven't been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Gym goers demand answers after fitness center closes its doors

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:32:29 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Gym goers are demanding answers after finding out their fitness center is closed for good through a Facebook post. Those customers are up in arms because they say the center owes them hundreds of dollars. "You invest and you get rewarded for your hard work with anything and so to find out that 'oh sorry, don't know what to tell you,'" said Madison Vicente, who has been to Physzique in Liberty Lake. Vicente just 

    >>

  • New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    New mother who accidentally smothered baby sues Portland hospital for $8.6 mil

    Friday, August 11 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-08-11 20:18:32 GMT

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. - A first-time mother in Portland is suing the hospital she gave birth in for $8.6 million, saying they left the newborn with her unattended after giving her pain killers and sleep aids.  The lawsuit, filed last week, claims that Portland Adventist Medical Center is at fault for the death of Monica Thompson's 10-day-old son, Jacob. 

    >>

  • Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video

    Deputies identify burglary suspect using store surveillance video

    Friday, August 11 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-08-12 03:58:41 GMT
    Courtesy Boundary County Emergency Management PIOCourtesy Boundary County Emergency Management PIO
    On July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...>>
    On July 16th, the Boundary County Sheriff’s Office investigated a burglary of the Three Mile Store. The investigation led to the arrest of Alisha Sims. Deputies say they were able to identify Sims as the suspect thanks to the store’s 24 hour video surveillance system. Detectives arrested Sims on two days later for the burglary. At the time of arrest, deputies discovered items and cash taken from the store, along with a small amount of what is suspected of bei...>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Woman hit by car while crossing street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane

    Woman hit by car while crossing street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane

    Saturday, August 12 2017 7:51 PM EDT2017-08-12 23:51:52 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital recovering after she was hit by a car while crossing the street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane Saturday. It happened just after noon in the 900 block of N. Grand. The woman was reportedly crossing the street where there was no crosswalk and was struck by a 4-door Prius.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman is in the hospital recovering after she was hit by a car while crossing the street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane Saturday. It happened just after noon in the 900 block of N. Grand. The woman was reportedly crossing the street where there was no crosswalk and was struck by a 4-door Prius.

    >>

  • Deadly helicopter crash linked to Charlottesville rally

    Deadly helicopter crash linked to Charlottesville rally

    Saturday, August 12 2017 7:30 PM EDT2017-08-12 23:30:29 GMT

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia State Police say they are investigating a helicopter crash that killed two people just before 5 p.m. local time. Police say the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near a house on Old Farm Road in Albemarle County.  Two people in the helicopter were killed, but police say no one on the ground was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

    >>

    CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Officials say the deaths of two people in a helicopter crash near Charlottesville, Virginia, have been linked to a violent white nationalist rally earlier in the day. It was not immediately clear how the crash was connected to the rally. Corinne Geller, a Virginia State Police spokeswoman, says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash Saturday afternoon.

    >>

  • NASA research plane will fly from Seattle for eclipse

    NASA research plane will fly from Seattle for eclipse

    Saturday, August 12 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-08-12 22:52:44 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A NASA research plane carrying the agency's science director will fly from Boeing Field in Seattle Monday, Aug. 21., to capture the first video of the total solar eclipse. The Seattle Times reports the video will be part of a livestream on NASA TV that tracks the eclipse along its 2,500-mile path from Oregon to South Carolina.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A NASA research plane carrying the agency's science director will fly from Boeing Field in Seattle Monday, Aug. 21., to capture the first video of the total solar eclipse. The Seattle Times reports the video will be part of a livestream on NASA TV that tracks the eclipse along its 2,500-mile path from Oregon to South Carolina.

    >>
    •   