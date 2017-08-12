Iowa man dies in rollover crash on Idaho interstate

A 70-year-old Iowa man riding in the back seat of a pickup without wearing his seatbelt died after the vehicle rolled on Interstate 84 in southwestern Idaho and he was ejected into oncoming traffic and struck by a tractor-trailer.

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office says a 70-year-old Iowa woman driving the 2002 Dodge Durango drifted off the shoulder of the eastbound lanes just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the woman overcorrected and the vehicle crossed both eastbound lanes and entered the median where it rolled, coming to rest on its wheels and blocking both westbound lanes.

The woman and a 52-year-old man from Idaho also riding in the pickup were transported to a Boise hospital.

The tractor-trailer driver was treated at the scene.

Names haven't been released.

