NASA research plane will fly from Seattle for eclipse

A NASA research plane carrying the agency's science director will fly from Boeing Field in Seattle Monday, Aug. 21., to capture the first video of the total solar eclipse.

The Seattle Times reports the video will be part of a livestream on NASA TV that tracks the eclipse along its 2,500-mile path from Oregon to South Carolina.

NASA officials, including science director Thomas Zurbuchen, will discuss the eclipse and answer questions from the public at The Museum of Flight. The museum will also host a public viewing of the partial eclipse that will be visible in Seattle, with free eclipse glasses for the first 1,000 visitors.

Museum spokesman Ted Huetter says Seattle was selected for the mission because of its location and the opportunity to collaborate on public outreach with the Museum of Flight, which sits right on Boeing Field.

