Woman hit by car while crossing street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane

A woman is in the hospital recovering after she was hit by a car while crossing the street near Grand and Rockwood in Spokane Saturday.

It happened just after noon in the 900 block of N. Grand. The woman was reportedly crossing the street where there was no crosswalk and was struck by a 4-door Prius. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Police say the driver of the Prius was not at fault in the crash.