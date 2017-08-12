Spokane family's summer cut short by boat theft

A Spokane mother is asking for help after her boat was stolen out of her driveway in the Wandermere area.

Dannette Scott and her two 5-year-old kids were excited to go on a camping trip this weekend, but when she returned home from work earlier this week, the boat and all the camping supplies were gone.

"My kids and I just love our boat and we love spending time on the water as much as we can," Scott said.

When Scott got home from work Thursday afternoon to head out of town for the weekend, she noticed something was missing.

"We came down the street, around the corner, and we came on to our street and me and all the kids said at the same time we just gasped," Scott said.

Her boat was gone and it was already packed with life jackets, wake boards, camping gear and tubes for the big weekend getaway. But the boat also holds sentimental value for the family and memories over the years. The boat was customized for what Scott and her young kids would be doing out on the water. It's a 2010 18 and a half foot Sea Ray Sport with registration number ID0311.

Scott has a simple message for the people who stole her boat.

"We just want it back... So that we can spend the rest of the summer doing what we love to do,"

If you have any information or have seen the boat, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.