Spokane Valley glass shop targeted by thieves again

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A Spokane Valley glass shop is asking for help after a man stole items from the store and it was all caught on video. The owner of the shop tells us that the theft appeared planned and wants the people responsible for it to be caught.

For the second time since opening the shop in April, The Mind's Eye in Spokane Valley has been a target for criminals.

"A man and a lady came in, in their mid-20s, and she immediately started asking me questions just leading me around the store," said the store's owner, Michael Garton. 

That's when a man in a white shirt and gray shorts decided to take action and reached over the counter, taking two hand held vaporizers and putting them in his pockets. It was all caught on Garton's security system.

"He went over and met beside his girlfriend and they were both talking to me, and within moments they were ready to go and walked out the door without buying anything," Garton said.

Garton said the man only took about $180 worth of merchandise from the shop, but it still has an impact on a new business.

"$180 can be the difference between a profitable day and a non-profitable day," Garton said. "We got to keep our profits up or we will fade away like so many small retail businesses do."

If you have information about the theft, you're asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

