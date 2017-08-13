Ohio police officer on paid leave after video of violent arrest goes viral

Police in Euclid, Ohio, are facing controversy after an altercation between officers and a man was caught on video and posted on social media.

The video of the Saturday morning altercation shows two officers and a man fighting during a traffic stop. You can see one of the officers repeatedly punching 25-year-old Richard Hubbard III as Hubbard lays on the ground.

Police say the altercation started when Hubbard was pulled over in his car and refused to follow the officers orders. He was eventually charged with driving under suspension and resisting arrest.

The arresting officer has been placed on administrative leave pending further review of the incident.