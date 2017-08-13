Residents told to leave as fire burns in central Washington

In depth coverage on wild fires, forest fires and brush fires this season.

Authorities have told some residents to leave immediately as a wildfire threatens crops and homes in a rural area of south-central Washington.

The State Fire Marshal's Office on Sunday morning said one home and one outbuilding were lost. It estimated the blaze to be nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers). That's about 10,000 acres.

Residents of between 25 and 30 homes in Adams County have been told to leave immediately. The fire is burning grass and brush on the county line between Grant and Adams counties.

A spokesman with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team says rain has helped knock down the fire but wind and the presence of lots of fuel can help it spring right back. Ben Shearer says crews will be out Sunday to map the fire and get a better handle on its size and damage.

State firefighting resources have been mobilized to help local efforts.

The cause of the fire, which began Saturday afternoon, is under investigation.

