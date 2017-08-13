White House says Trump condemns hate groups

The White House is saying that President Donald Trump "very strongly" condemns individual hate groups such as "white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis."

A spokeswoman says Trump denounces "all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred."

The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday.

Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed "many sides" for the violence.

Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville.

The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday.

A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record.

