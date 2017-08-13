Providence latest city installing meters to stop panhandling

Providence is due to become the latest American city to install giving meters as a way for people to donate to homeless causes without giving to panhandlers.

A spokeswoman for Democratic Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza says the first one will be in the ground by the first week of September. She says the meters are part of the mayor's "collaborative and compassionate approach to address homelessness and income inequality citywide."

Officials have not estimated how much they expect to collect from the meters. WPRI-TV was first to report the upcoming installation.

They cost about $1,000 each but are the same meters used as parking meters, converted to be used to collect donations. An appointed commission will choose which service providers will receive the money.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)